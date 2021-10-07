Two Bajrang Dal members arrested for 'assaulting' couples in Mangaluru

Two members of Bajarang Dal were arrested for allegedly assaulting two young couples near St Agnes college in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Bajarang Dal members allegedly assaulted two couples of different faith before handing them over to Kadri police.

Based on a complaint of moral policing by the couples, Kadri police arrested two youth, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Sashi Kumar said.

