Two Bajrang Dal members held for 'assaulting' couples

Two Bajrang Dal members arrested for 'assaulting' couples in Mangaluru

Bajarang Dal members allegedly assaulted two couples of different faith

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 07 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 14:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two members of Bajarang Dal were arrested for allegedly assaulting two young couples near St Agnes college in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Bajarang Dal members allegedly assaulted two couples of different faith before handing them over to Kadri police.

Based on a complaint of moral policing by the couples, Kadri police arrested two youth, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Sashi Kumar said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Bajrang Dal
Moral Policing

Related videos

What's Brewing

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 