Two boys drown in farm pond in Hiriyur

Two boys drowned in a farm pond while swimming at Vaddigere village in Hiriyur taluk of the district on Saturday evening.
According to police, the deceased have been identified as Raghu (13), son of Prakash and Siddesh (10) son of Venkatesh, both Class 6 students. The duo went to a farm pond to learn swimming with three other friends Naveen, Kumar and Siddesh. Prakash and Siddesh saw the duo drowning in the farm pond and alerted the elders. They rushed to the pond and retrieved them from it and took them to the district general hospital in Chitradurga where they were declared brought dead. Aimangala police registered a case.
