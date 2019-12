Two boys who went for a swim in a tank in Talewad village of the Vijayapura district drowned in the tank.

The deceased have been identified as Sudeep Yallanagiuda Biradar(12) and Malappa Dundappa Jagali (12), the residents of the same village. They both we're studying in the sixth standard.

The bodies of the boys who drowned in the lake on Tuesday were fished out on Wednesday morning.

Kudagi NTPC police visited the spot.