Two children drown in nallah near Savadatti

Two children from the same family drowned in a nallah near Yargatti village in Savadatti taluk on Thursday.

Police said that the Durgannavar family has agriculture lands on both sides of the nallah and resides in the farmhouse at one side.

Four children while playing made attempt to cross the nallah in which waters had accumulated due to recent rain. Unaware of the water level while they were crossing the nallah, Sanjita

Gopal Durgannavar (6) and Satish Bassppa Durgannavar (8) drowned. Their grandparents noticed it and grandfather was successful in rescuing Veeresh Bassppa Durgannavar (10) and Narayan Gopal Durgannavar (10).

Murgod police have registered a case.