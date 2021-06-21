Two children injured as gelatin stick explodes

Two children sustained serious injuries as a gelatin stick exploded at Channahalli near Vatehole dam in Alur taluk in Hassan district on Monday.
Abhishek, 12, son of Raghu and Krithika, daughter of Rangaswamy of the village were playing when they found a piece of gelatin stick. They started powdering it with a stone when it exploded. Both sustained injuries on their faces. They were rushed to a private hospital in Hassan. They are said to be out of danger.
According to police inspector B G Kumar, around two years ago labourers working for Yettinahole project had camped temporarily at Channahalli. There was a possibility that they might have left behind pieces of gelatin sticks used for blasting rocks. The children might have found them while playing, resulting in the incident.
