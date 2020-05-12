Two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Yadgir

Two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Yadgir

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Yadgir,
  • May 12 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 14:51 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Yadgir district, which had been a green zone so for, recorded two COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Though the district has the highest number of migrant workers in Kalyana Karnataka region, it had been COVID-19-free so far. 

The test results of a 38-year-old man and a 33- year-old woman came back positive. They have a history of travelling to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. 

Deputy Commissioner M Kurmarao said, so far, about 60,000 migrant workers have travelled back home after the first round of nationwide lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. We conducted a house-to-house survey in the district. The migrants who returned home have completed a 14-mandatory quarantine, he explained. 

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has ordered for a complete lockdown of the district from Monday midnight to Tuesday midnight. Except for medical stores and essential services, all business establishments have been ordered to down their shutters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yadgir
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 