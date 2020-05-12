Two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Yadgir

Yadgir district, which had been a green zone so for, recorded two COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Though the district has the highest number of migrant workers in Kalyana Karnataka region, it had been COVID-19-free so far.

The test results of a 38-year-old man and a 33- year-old woman came back positive. They have a history of travelling to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Deputy Commissioner M Kurmarao said, so far, about 60,000 migrant workers have travelled back home after the first round of nationwide lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. We conducted a house-to-house survey in the district. The migrants who returned home have completed a 14-mandatory quarantine, he explained.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has ordered for a complete lockdown of the district from Monday midnight to Tuesday midnight. Except for medical stores and essential services, all business establishments have been ordered to down their shutters