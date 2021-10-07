Two daily wagers struck dead by lightning in Chittapur

Two people were struck dead by lightning at Diggaon village in Chittapur taluk of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Basavarajappa Sharanappa Shahabadi (56) and Arjun Sabanna Kollur(52). While Basavarajappa's body was found on Tuesday night, the body of Arjun was traced on Wednesday.

Lightning struck them in the forest when they had gone for work.

A case has been registered at the Chittapur police station.

