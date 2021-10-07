Two daily wagers struck dead by lightning in Chittapur

Two people were struck dead by lightning at Diggaon village in Chittapur taluk of the district.
The deceased have been identified as Basavarajappa Sharanappa Shahabadi (56) and Arjun Sabanna Kollur(52). While Basavarajappa's body was found on Tuesday night, the body of Arjun was traced on Wednesday.
Also Read | Two struck dead by lightning in Kalaburagi village
Lightning struck them in the forest when they had gone for work.
A case has been registered at the Chittapur police station.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist
Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public
Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend
Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better
Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no
Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan
Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?