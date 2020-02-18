Two dead in hit-and-run incident in Hassan

Two motorbike riders were killed on the spot in a hit-and-run case near Maragowdanahalli in the taluk on Tuesday evening. The deceased are Kumar (38), of Bangithimmanakoppal and Gangadhar (35), of Maragowdanahalli, Arkalgud taluk.

The deceased are said to be relatives. According to police, the duo were travelling to Maragowdanahalli on a motorbike when an unidentified vehicle hit the vehicle, killing the duo on the spot. Police suspected that a tipper lorry that passed on the route might have hit the motorbike.

MP Prajwal Revanna, SP R Srinivasgowda, Additional SP Nandini and others visited the spot. Rural police have registered a case.