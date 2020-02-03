Two dead in Mudhol after tractor falls into canal

Two men were washed away in a canal of Ghataprabha river after the tractor fell into it near Kulali in Mudhol taluk of the district on Sunday late night.

The deceased have been identified as Shivarudrappa Pol (55) and Ladkhan (25).

The mishap took place when they were returning home in the tractor from a field.

It is said that the tractor fell into the canal when it tried to avoid hitting a cow which was in its way. The cow also got washed away in the incident. One other person who was in the tractor, Shankrappa Gouda, however, swam to safety.

Mahalingapur police visited the spot to take stock of the incident.