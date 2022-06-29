Two dead, two grievously injured as man sets wife’s relatives on fire in Yadgir

Domestic tension between a man and his wife led to the deaths of two people and left two more in hospital after he set her relatives on fire and locked them in a house. The incident happened on Wednesday at Chaya colony in the Narayanpur area.

According to the police, the two who died were 35-year-old Nagappa Hagaragunda and 65-year-old Sharanappa Sarur, relatives of the wife of the accused, Sharanappa Eranna. Sidramappa Mural (65) and Muttappa Mural (40)—father and brother of the wife—had 40 per cent burn injuries and were being treated at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Nagappa died at Lingasgur general hospital, while Sharanppa succumbed to his injuries at RIMS.

Superintendent of Police C B Vedamurthy said Eranna and wife Huligemma had been living separately for the past year, after a nasty quarrel. Eranna used to constantly fight with his wife who was a mechanic with the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation depot at Lingasgur in Raichur district.

According to the police, the matter came to a head when Huligemma refused to agree to the divorce that Eranna demanded. He then invited her father, brother, and two other relatives to their Narayanpur house for a compromise. When they arrived, the accused poured petrol on them, set them on fire and then locked the house from outside, Vedamurthy explained.

The SP said that a complaint was registered at the Narayanpur police station.