Two deaths, seven test coronavirus positive in Mandya

Gayathri G R
  • Jul 19 2020, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 01:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The district reported two deaths and seven positive cases on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 869. The total deaths have increased to seven.

The deceased are a 75-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital on July 13, and also suffered from fever, diabetes, blood pressure and breathing problems. She died on the night of July 18.

The other person is a 60-year-old man, who was admitted for breathing issues on July 14, and died on Saturday night.

In all, 609 have been discharged after recovery and there are 253 active cases.

