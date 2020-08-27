Two die in Hiriyur taluk road accident

Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
Two persons died and the other sustained severe injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a bus on Belagavi-Srirangapatna state highway near Gollahalli gate in Hiriyur taluk on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Saibanna (35) and Venkatesh (30), natives of the Gowduru village, Lingasur taluk, Raichur district. Anand (33) sustained severe injuries in the incident and he was taken to Bengaluru for treatment. They were heading towards Hiriyur from Challakere in the car. The bus was heading towards Challakere from Hiriyur. Aimangala police registered a case.

