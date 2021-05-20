Two die of black fungus

Two persons, infected with Black fungus (Mucormycosis) died at KR Hospital in Mysuru on Thursday.

A doctor, who wished to maintain anonymity, confirmed the deaths and said, "As many as seven persons, infected with black fungus, were undergoing treatment in the hospital. Out of them, two died. However, the doctor declined to disclose the details of the deceased."

Meanwhile, two black fungus cases have been identified in Chamarajanagar district for the first time. The patients have been shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru, for treatment.

According to the officials, the patients had first visited a private hospital, where the doctors suspected that the symptoms were similar to black fungus and referred them to the district hospital. As Chamarajanagar hospital lab does not have the facility to identify black fungus, the patients have been shifted to the KR Hospital, in Mysuru.

Dr Dinesh of KR Hospital said, "A separate ward has been opened for treating the patients affected by black fungus. Three patients have undergone surgeries for black fungus and are stable. He has no information about the patients from Chamarajanagar, suffering from suspected black fungus."