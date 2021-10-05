Two doses of vaccine compulsory to visit temples during Dasara: Dakshina Kannada DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the devotees who would visit temples during Nadahabba Dasara from October 7 to 16 should compulsorily be inoculated with both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. They should possess the vaccination certificate in their mobile phones and produce it before entering the temples.

"As there is a threat of a third wave of Covid-19, there is a need to take utmost care to check the spread of Covid-19. The Dasara should be observed in a simple manner. The temple management committee members, priests, staff should strictly adhere to covid-appropriate behaviour. The temples should also coordinate with the taluk health officials in setting up a vaccination centre in the temple for the benefit of the devotees. However, steps should be taken to ensure that there was no large gathering," said the DC.

The DC further said that the temple authorities should arrange sanitiser, masks and should take steps to maintain social distance. If the Covid-19 guidelines are violated, then temple administrative officers will be held responsible, he warned.

No permission has been granted for holding any procession. Only 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall is allowed for holding cultural programmes during Dasara. Live telecast of the programmes can be done through various media. LED screens should also be installed for the public to watch the rituals and programmes in the temples.

The tiger dancers (huli vesha) should ensure that there are no large gatherings while dancing in the temple premises and in public places. Cleanliness should be maintained in the temple premises, he added.

