Two eatery staff injured as miscreants open fire in Mangaluru

Two eatery staff suffered gunshot wounds after four miscreants opened fire when a petty quarrel took a violent turn at Falnir on Thursday evening.

The eatery staff, who received gunshot wounds, were identified as Shaheel and Sharrief. Two others Siddiq and Hajeel injured in the scuffle were shifted to government Wenlock and a private hospital. An eyewitness told the police that four youth entered the eatery and demanded samosas.

Two of them picked up a quarrel with eatery staff over a trivial issue. Soon the quarrel turned into a fistfight and the youth attempted to escape after smashing hotel window panes and furniture.

The miscreants while fleeing fired two rounds from their firearm at the hotel staff, who were in hot pursuit of the miscreants. The locals managed to catch hold of two miscreants while two others fled the scene in an auto rickshaw.

The Pandeshwar police suspect that the youth who fled in an auto-rickshaw would have used an air pistol. The jurisdictional police have registered a case and are investigating, sources added.