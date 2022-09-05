Two electrocuted in Belagavi village

Two persons were electrocuted while shifting metal roof sheets to the first floor of a house at Sulga (H) village in Belagavi taluk late Monday. Deceased were identified as Vinayak Krishna Kalkhambkar (25) resident of Sulga and Vilas Gopal Agasgekar (57) resident of Benkanhalli village in Belagavi taluk.

The accident took place when Vinayak had brought metal roof sheets for the replacement of his roof. Vinayak and Vilas while shifting roof sheets erred and it came in contact with live electricity wires overhead. Both were electrocuted while another unidentified person suffered injuries.

Police Inspector I S Gurunath visited the spot. Kakati police have registered a case.