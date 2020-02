Two wild elephants were electrocuted on a farm near Talavady in Tamil Nadu, bordering Karnataka, on Friday.

According to Forest department officials, Palanisamy, a farmer, had illegally installed electric fence around the farm to protect his crops from jumbos. Two male elephants, aged around 20 years, came in contact with the fence and died. The Tamil Nadu Forest department officials have registered a case against Palanisamy, who is absconding.