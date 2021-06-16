Two farmers electrocuted in Shikaripur

Two farmers were electrocuted while they were working at a farming land in Karnataka's Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Kumara Naik (35) and Shekhara Naik (35), residents of Harogoppa camp, Shikaripur.

They came in contact with an electric wire of a borewell that was lying on the ground due to strong wind and died.

Rural police registered a case.