Two fresh Covid clusters in Dakshin Kannada

Dakshin Kannada saw a spike in Covid-19 cases with the district reporting 48 fresh cases

The district has recorded a total of 1,16,430 cases since March 2020. Credit: DH File Photo

Dakshina Kannada district reported two fresh Covid clusters — Kasaba village in Bantwal taluk and Bejai in Mangaluru.

In Kasaba village, samples of 40 people were collected and five tested positive for Covid-19. All had travel history to Bengaluru.

In Bejai, Mangaluru five samples were colleceted and four tested positive. The samples were collected prior to a scheduled travel, said Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ashok.

Dakshin Kannada saw a spike in Covid-19 cases with the district reporting 48 fresh cases and 12 discharges. On Friday, the district had reported 30 fresh cases.

The district has recorded a total of 1,16,430 cases since March 2020. There are 187 active cases undergoing treatment in home isolation and hospitals. The positivity rate in the district is 0.61%.

