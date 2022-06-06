Two from Bengaluru drown in Kaveri

Two from Bengaluru drown in Kaveri

The deceased are Huda Sheikh (7) and her aunt Asma Taj (34) from Kelkare, Bengaluru

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 01:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A seven-year-old girl and a woman drowned in Kaveri at Sattegala village in Kollegal taluk on Sunday. The family from Bengaluru had come to a dargah near Shivanasamudra on Sunday.

The deceased are Huda Sheikh (7) and her aunt Asma Taj (34) from Kelkare, Bengaluru. 

The two had lunch near the river at Sattegala village before leaving for Talkad. The whole family was playing in the river after lunch when Huda got dragged away by the force of water. Asma rushed to her rescue and both drowned, according to police.

Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. Rural police have registered a case. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Kaveri

What's Brewing

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

 