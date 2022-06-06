Two from Bengaluru drown in Kaveri

A seven-year-old girl and a woman drowned in Kaveri at Sattegala village in Kollegal taluk on Sunday. The family from Bengaluru had come to a dargah near Shivanasamudra on Sunday.
The deceased are Huda Sheikh (7) and her aunt Asma Taj (34) from Kelkare, Bengaluru.
The two had lunch near the river at Sattegala village before leaving for Talkad. The whole family was playing in the river after lunch when Huda got dragged away by the force of water. Asma rushed to her rescue and both drowned, according to police.
Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. Rural police have registered a case.
