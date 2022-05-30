Two from Mysuru drown in Panambur beach

Two persons from Mysuru drowned while swimming at Panambur beach on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased are Diwakar Aradhya (40) and Ningappa (65).

The duo were caught in the rip current and washed away. Four persons, including the deceased, had arrived from Mysuru to take part in the jackfruit mela in Mangaluru on May 27. After taking part in the mela till May 29, they visited Panambur beach on Monday morning. A case has been registered.