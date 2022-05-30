Two from Mysuru drown in Panambur beach

Two persons from Mysuru drowned while swimming at Panambur beach on Monday.
According to the police, the deceased are Diwakar Aradhya (40) and Ningappa (65).
The duo were caught in the rip current and washed away. Four persons, including the deceased, had arrived from Mysuru to take part in the jackfruit mela in Mangaluru on May 27. After taking part in the mela till May 29, they visited Panambur beach on Monday morning. A case has been registered.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years
Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces
How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life
The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy
Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus
DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact
IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record
Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?