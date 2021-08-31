Two girls drown in agricultural pond in Mysuru district

Two girls slipped into an agricultural pond and drowned at Kitturu Doddegowdanakoppal village, near Bettadapura, Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Monday evening.

The deceased are Nisha (10), daughter of Gopalegowda and Akshitha (10), daughter of Venkatesh of the village. According to sources, the girls were neighbours and had gone to the farm to watch tractors plough a field. They might have slipped and drowned while playing near the 10-feett deep pond dug to water the tobacco crop, it is said.

When they did not return home till evening, the parents started searching for them in the village. When they went to search near the farm at around 8 pm, they found the bodies floating in the pond.