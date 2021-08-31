Two girls drown in agricultural pond in Mysuru district

Two girls drown in agricultural pond in Mysuru district

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Bettadapura (Mysuru district),
  • Aug 31 2021, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 18:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Two girls slipped into an agricultural pond and drowned at Kitturu Doddegowdanakoppal village, near Bettadapura, Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Monday evening.

The deceased are Nisha (10), daughter of Gopalegowda and Akshitha (10), daughter of Venkatesh of the village. According to sources, the girls were neighbours and had gone to the farm to watch tractors plough a field. They might have slipped and drowned while playing near the 10-feett deep pond dug to water the tobacco crop, it is said.

When they did not return home till evening, the parents started searching for them in the village. When they went to search near the farm at around 8 pm, they found the bodies floating in the pond.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 