Two girls injured in wheelie incident; two youths in police custody

Two girl students were seriously injured while two youths were doing a wheelie, at Sahyadri Circle in Hassan on Wednesday night.

Two people - Shakeer Ahmed and a minor boy - have been taken into custody, in connection with the wheelie incident. The accused were produced before the court, and have been handed over to judicial custody, according to Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.

Addressing the media persons here on Thursday, the SP warned stern action against those involved in such wheelie incidents.

One of the injured Bhoomika was provided treatment in Hassan and later, shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. The motorbike used for the wheelie has been seized, he said.

The wheelie incidents are on the rise in the city and 26 motorbikes have been seized earlier and cases booked. The youths were summoned and also given warning. The police department would take a special drive against wheelie incidents and also, for the safe traffic movement in the city, he added.

Traffic police have already been deployed at around 20 selected areas in the city to prevent such incidents and the number of traffic violation incidents are under control, he said.

Twelve Instagram accounts have been identified for posting clippings of wheelie. Action would be taken against them. The public should also inform the police if they come across such violations, he said.

The police will also be deployed near the colleges, M G Road and Engineering colleges to prevent students gathering in groups hindering free movement of vehicles, the SP added.