Two govt school teachers suspended over sexual harassment of girl students in Tumakuru 

K'taka: Two teachers suspended over sexual harassment

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act at Badavanahalli Police Station

DHNS
DHNS, Madhugiri,
  • Mar 28 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 22:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two teachers attached to the Government Primary School in Madhugiri in Tumakuru district on Tuesday, were suspended following charges of sexual harassment and dereliction of duties.

BEO Timmaraju has issued suspension orders against assistant teacher Manjunath on sexual harassment charges and headmaster Nataraj for dereliction of duties.

Manjunath was said to be harassing girl students sexually. Upon learning about this incident, the irate parents stormed the school on Monday and dragged Manjunath out of the school, and thrashed him.

Later they staged protests demanding stern action.

Upon getting information, local police visited the school and had taken Manjunath into custody.

BEO Timmaraju and CDPO S Anita visited the school and recorded the statements of the victims before filing a case under POCSO against Manjunath.

The girls informed their parents that the teacher was touching them inappropriately every day.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act at Badavanahalli Police Station. The teacher was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

sexual assault
Tumakuru
Karnataka
Crime
India News

