Two Gram Panchayat members kidnapped in K'taka's Yadgir district

Two women members of Naganur Gram Panchayat in Surpur taluk have been allegedly kidnapped after reservation for its president and vice-president post was finalized on Thursday. Neelagangamma Shivanna and Bibi Fatima Sofisab are said to have been kidnapped by three persons.

Neelagangamma's husband Shivanna Appanna Hosalli has lodged a complaint at Yadgir city police station against villagers Mahantgouda Policepatil, Sharanappa Kenchagol and Anandreddy Kenchagol. The accused are also GP members and two of them are trying to become president and vice-president as hectic fight is going on for these posts.

Naganur gram panchayat has a total strength of 19 members and all of them are Congress supporters. Out of this, 10 members are women. The reservation for the second term of president and vice-president post of all gram panchayats in Surpur and Hunasagi taluk was finalised at a meeting held at the auditorium in Yadgir on Thursday.

The president post for Naganur gram panchayat has been reserved for the general candidate, while the vice-president post for scheduled caste woman. The two women members are allegedly abducted soon after these developments.

Naganur gram panchayat comes under Shahapur Assembly constituency represented by Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur.