Two held for selling fake stone as 'Nagamani' for Rs 30 lakh

Police arrested two persons for allegedly selling a fake stone as 'Nagamani', cheating a Bengaluru-based man of Rs 30 lakh.

The arrested are Sannappagowda of Yarambadi village and Tangavelu of Koodaluru village of Hanur taluk. However, the prime accused, Raju of Saragur village of Kollegal taluk, is at large.

According to the police, Raju, along with his friends, sold a shining stone for Rs 30 lakh to Manish of Bengaluru a month ago, convincing him that it is a 'Nagamani'. After a few days Manish realised that he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with Ramapura police on July 26.

Police, who initiated a probe, nabbed the accused. Search is on to nab Raju. Manish told the police that he had purchased the stone, as there is a belief that 'Nagamani' brings prosperity and good luck.

According to the police, Sannappagowda and Raju were habitual offenders. They had cheated one Gangadhar from Bengaluru in 2006-07 by selling a fake stone as 'Nagamani' for lakhs of rupees. They were sentenced to jail. But they used the same modus operandi to cheat another person.