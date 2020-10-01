Two held for selling marijuana

Arsikere police have arrested two persons, who were selling ganja, in town, on Thursday. The accused are Nawaz, 24, and Shabaz, 23.

Acting on a tip-off that two persons were moving suspiciously and allegedly selling ganja at Garudanagiri Road, in the town, the police raided the spot at around 10.30 am and took the duo into custody.

They also seized marijuana weighing 130 gm and a car from them. Town police have booked a case.

The residents complained that the ganja network has spread in the town, and the police have already booked four to five cases for selling ganja. Strict action should be taken against them, they demanded.