Two held for smuggling deer horns, star turtles in Karnataka

K'taka: 2 held for smuggling deer horns, star turtles

DHNS
DHNS, Kollegal (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • May 01 2023, 23:27 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 02:56 ist
Deer horns. Credit: Special Arrangment

The forest vigilance squad arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling deer horns, star turtles, in two separate incidents, at Naripura and Saragur villages in Kollegal taluk.

Manjachari (42) of Koorgalli, Mysuru district, was arrested for smuggling deer horns at Naripura bus stand. They also seized the horns.

In another incident, Fairoz Khan (36), of Chatnahalli village, Tumakuru district was arrested for smuggling a star turtle, near Saragur bus stand. The turtle has been rescued.

Both the accused have been handed over to judicial custody.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Smuggling

