Two held for threat calls to business tycoon in Shivamogga

Nrupahunga S K
Nrupahunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 31 2021, 03:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 03:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police brought two accused from Central Jail in Bengaluru to Shivamogga, for interrogation, in connection with death threat to a business tycoon.

Saddam Hussein from Bhatkal of Uttara Kannada district and Nagendra of Bhadravathi were brought to the city amidst tight police security. A business tycoon from Shivamogga had received a threat call and a case was registered at Cybercrime, Economic Offences & Narcotics Wing.

Initially, the police found it difficult to trace the callers as they were WhatsApp and online calls. The team intensified the probe based on the bank account to which money was transferred. They reached Bhatkal and nabbed the woman as the call was made by her husband who is in the Central Prison in Bengaluru.

Police sources stated that Saddam, along with another accused in the Bengaluru blast case Nagendra, was making threat calls to business tycoons in Shivamogga.

