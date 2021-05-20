Two held for torching 11 parked vehicles in Shivamogga

Shivamogga police nabbed two persons on charges of torching 11 cars, one autorickshaw and some bikes parked in front of their houses on Siddaiah and MKK Road in Shivamogga on Wednesday night.

According to police, some miscreants damaged the windshields of cars and torched auto-rickshaws parked near the houses. The hunt is on to nab the remaining miscreants.

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa visited the spot and said that some anti-social elements are trying to disturb peace in the city during the lockdown.

Such incidents are taking place in the old Shivamogga area frequently. The two youths who are arrested belong to the minority community and this is an attempt to harm communal harmony in the city.

Police will find out the people behind the incident and bring them to justice, he said.