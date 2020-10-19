Two held for using country bombs to poach wild animals

Two held for using country bombs to poach wild animals, one accused still at large

Two country bombs, knife, mobile phone seized

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Periyapatna,
  • Oct 19 2020, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 11:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Forest department personnel have arrested two persons, who had used country bombs to poach wild animals in the taluk.

The country bomb claimed the life of a jackal. Two accused, Raghavendra and Shivaramu, were arrested. Another accused, Gopi, is at large.

According to sources, the accused had placed a country bomb in a farmland at Satyagala village in the taluk on Saturday night, which killed a jackal.

The department personnel have seized two country bombs, a knife, mobile phone and the carcass of the jackal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arrest
forest department
poaching
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 