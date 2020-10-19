Two held for using country bombs to poach wild animals, one accused still at large

Forest department personnel have arrested two persons, who had used country bombs to poach wild animals in the taluk.

The country bomb claimed the life of a jackal. Two accused, Raghavendra and Shivaramu, were arrested. Another accused, Gopi, is at large.

According to sources, the accused had placed a country bomb in a farmland at Satyagala village in the taluk on Saturday night, which killed a jackal.

The department personnel have seized two country bombs, a knife, mobile phone and the carcass of the jackal.