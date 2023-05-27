Two held in Chikkaballapur over moral policing

Two held in Chikkaballapur over moral policing

The three reportedly threatened a Muslim girl who had come to an eatery with a Hindu youth on Thursday. The girl later lodged a complaint with the police

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2023, 00:46 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 04:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two youths have been arrested in connection with an alleged moral policing incident in Chikkaballapur.

The arrested have been identified as Wayid and Saddam, both aged 20, and police are searching for a third person. All of them work in a mutton shop.

The three reportedly threatened a Muslim girl who had come to an eatery with a Hindu youth on Thursday. The girl later lodged a complaint with the police. 

Also Read | Youth murdered over IPL betting issue in K'taka's Maddur taluk

Police Sub-Inspector Chethan said the three youths and the girl do not know each other.

"They picked a quarrel after seeing a burka-clad girl with a Hindu youth at the chats centre," Chethan said. "Later, the accused went to the girl's home, put pressure on her and got a video recorded by her in which she was seen tendering an apology. We arrested the accused as soon as the matter was brought to our notice," he said.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

