Two hostels on MU campus declared containment zones

Two hostels in Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangothri were declared as containment zones after 12 Covid-19 positive cases were reported there on Friday.

Positive cases were reported from the girls' and boys' hostel. “The health officials have visited the university campus and have sought details of students staying in these hostels where positive cases have been reported,” said District Nodal Officer Dr Ashok.

“Though several positive cases were reported in the university campus for the past few days, these cases were sporadic and not from a single block. The authorities decided to declare the hostels as containment zones as 12 cases were reported. We have asked authorities not to allow students to move outside,” he said.

Read | In highest spike of 2021, India records 89,129 Covid-19 cases, 714 deaths

The health department has planned to collect swabs of all students on campus on Saturday. All primary contacts of the positive cases in the campus will undergo RT-PCR tests, Ashok said.

105 fresh cases

The Covid-19 graph continued to move northwards in Dakshina Kannada district which registered 105 fresh cases on Friday. The total number of cases has increased to 35,832.

As many as 65 patients, who had recovered, were discharged on Friday. The total number of discharges in the district has risen to 34,486. The district has 604 active cases with patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and home isolation.