Two injured during protest against appointment of Urs Trust president in Kolar

Two people were injured on Monday after the police resorted to lathi-charge when the agitating relatives of late Union minister R L Jalappa and their supporters tried to besiege the Devaraj Urs Educational Trust office here, questioning the appointment of G H Nagaraj as the president.

Nagaraj, who was secretary of the Trust, was appointed as its president after the death of Jalappa. This did not go down well with Jalappa's family members and supporters, who launched a flash protest in front of the R L Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre (RLJHRC).

When the protesters tried to lay siege to the Trust office on the premises of RLJHRC, police tried to prevent them. Soon a verbal duel ensued between the protesters and the police, resulting in pushing and shoving. One of the protesters sustained bleeding injuries when the police wielded lathi to disperse the mob.

A few protesters attacked Sub-urban SI Annaiah, who suffered minor injuries in his right leg, brought down banners and flexes and defaced the Trust president's nameplate with black ink.

