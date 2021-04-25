Two injured in clash in Mangaluru prison

Two injured in clash in Mangaluru prison

The accused Sameer had assaulted the duo using a spoon and other kitchenware

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 25 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 14:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay image

Two prisoners suffered injuries in a clash among jail inmates at district prison in Mangaluru on Sunday.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the injured are Ansar who was arrested by Mulki police last month and Jainuddin who was arrested on the  charges of dacoity in Moodbidri recently.

The accused Sameer had assaulted the duo using a spoon and other kitchenware. Ansar suffered injuries on his arm and leg, while Jainuddin has suffered injuries on his shoulders and back. 

The accused Sameer was arrested in a robbery case reported in Panambur and has been lodged in prison since last July. City police commissioner and other police officers have visited the spot. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
jail
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 