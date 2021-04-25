Two injured in clash in Mangaluru prison

Two prisoners suffered injuries in a clash among jail inmates at district prison in Mangaluru on Sunday.
According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the injured are Ansar who was arrested by Mulki police last month and Jainuddin who was arrested on the charges of dacoity in Moodbidri recently.
The accused Sameer had assaulted the duo using a spoon and other kitchenware. Ansar suffered injuries on his arm and leg, while Jainuddin has suffered injuries on his shoulders and back.
The accused Sameer was arrested in a robbery case reported in Panambur and has been lodged in prison since last July. City police commissioner and other police officers have visited the spot.
