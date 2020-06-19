Two injured in clash over shifting COVID-19 patient to hospital

A police constable and a resident of Kolkunda Dodda Tanda in Sedam taluk suffered injuries in a clash between the residents of the tanda and the medical staff over shifting of a COVID-19 patient to the designated hospital.

This is second such attack on corona warriors, in less than a week, in the district.

The incident occurred when the medical staff, along with the police, visited the tanda on Thursday night to shift the 17-year-old girl, who'd tested positive for COVID-19, to the hospital. The family members of the girl refused to send her to the hospital. Soon argument between the parties escalated into a physical altercation. The residents of tanda started pelting stones at the medical staff and the ambulance.

Tahsildar Basavaraj Benneshirur, along with the police and health workers, managed to convince the family and shifted the girl to the hospital on Friday morning.

A similar incident was witnessed at Maramanchi Tanda in Kamalapur taluk, a few days back.