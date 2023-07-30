Two inmates injured in fight in Belagavi's Hindalga jail

Two inmates of the Hindalga Central Prison suffered grievous injuries after they attacked each other over a personal enmity on Saturday.
Convict Shankar Bhajantri attacked Saikumar, a native of Mandya district and an undertrial in a murder case, and repeatedly stabbed him in the chest with a screwdriver. In retaliation, Saikumar landed some blows on Bhajantri, injuring him the prison sources said.
Prison Superintendent Krishnakumar said Saikumar and Shankar Bhajantri fought inside the prison cell over personal reasons and both were immediately rushed to the district hospital.
According to the hospital sources, "Saikumar has sustained serious injuries. Both are being treated as in-patients and are recovering."
