Two Karnataka government officers killed in accident

The deceased are Ashok Patil, backward classes welfare department taluk officer and V S Budihal, social welfare department manager

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 13 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 15:40 ist
V S Budihal. Credit: DH Photo

Two government officers were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between a bike and a goods vehicle at Parasapur cross in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district.

The deceased are Ashok Patil, backward classes welfare department taluk officer and V S Budihal, social welfare department manager.   

The accident occurred when they were heading to Lakshmeshwar after the day's work. The driver abandoned the goods vehicle on the spot and fled, said the police.

The Shirahatti police have registered a case.

