Two killed as crane falls during Ganesha idol immersion

The deceased are Rajul Ashok (18) and Rajul Sai Nikhil (17), of EV camp near TB dam

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete,
  • Sep 11 2022, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 03:51 ist

Two persons of a family were killed after a crane used to immerse a Ganesha idol came crashing down on them near a canal close to Tungabhadra dam past midnight on Saturday. 

The deceased are Rajul Ashok (18) and Rajul Sai Nikhil (17), of EV camp near TB dam. Rajul Ashok was killed on the spot, while Rajul Sai Nikhil was rushed to district hospital in Koppal, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday.  

The crane was used to immerse the 34-foot tall idol. The victims were standing near the parapet when the crane fell on them. Ashok was crushed between the parapet wall and the crane. 

"Raju, the crane operator, and Nookaraj, the Mahaganapathi Mandali leader, have been booked," Dr Arun K, the SP, told DH.

