Two killed in accident on B’luru-Mysuru expressway

Two youths were killed on the spot in a hit-and-run accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Mani (25) of Kolar and Janardhan Pujari (26) of Lingadamandi village in Koppala district.
It is said that Mani was riding the motorbike with Janardhan on the pillion. They were working in Bengaluru and were bound for Mysuru, when an unidentified vehicle rear-ended their bike. Both died on the spot. The driver of the unidentified vehicle sped away.
The police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle. Maddur traffic police have registered a case.
