Two killed in accident on B’luru-Mysuru expressway

Two killed in accident on B’luru-Mysuru expressway

The deceased have been identified as Mani (25) of Kolar and Janardhan Pujari (26) of Lingadamandi village in Koppala district.

Gayathree G R
Gayathree G R, DHNS, Maddur (Mandya dist),
  • Jun 25 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 04:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two youths were killed on the spot in a hit-and-run accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Mani (25) of Kolar and Janardhan Pujari (26) of Lingadamandi village in Koppala district.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Dr Rajkumar Road

It is said that Mani was riding the motorbike with Janardhan on the pillion. They were working in Bengaluru and were bound for Mysuru, when an unidentified vehicle rear-ended their bike. Both died on the spot. The driver of the unidentified vehicle sped away.

The police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle. Maddur traffic police have registered a case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Accident
Road accident
Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Related videos

What's Brewing

No room for elephants

No room for elephants

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

'Being able to entertain people proudest achievement'

'Being able to entertain people proudest achievement'

Operation all out: Mumbai police nab 236 wanted accused

Operation all out: Mumbai police nab 236 wanted accused

Car washes away in Haryana's Panchkula, woman rescued

Car washes away in Haryana's Panchkula, woman rescued

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

 