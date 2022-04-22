Two killed in lightning strikes in Kalyana Karnataka districts

Two persons, including a 11-year-old boy, and over three dozen sheep were killed in lightning strikes as many parts of Kalyana Karnataka region experienced thunderstorm on Friday.

Mahadevappa Hannur (44), a farmer from Revanuru in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district was struck dead by lightning. Many places in the district, including Chittapur, Sedam, Kalagi and parts of Yadigir district witnessed sharp showers, coupled with thunder and lightning, in the evening. Acres of paddy, groundnut, pearl millet among others have been damaged in the thundershowers.

Hagaribommanahalli taluk in Vijayanagara district also experienced thunderstorm. A 11-year-old boy was killed in a lightning strike on the outskirts of Chintrapalli in the taluk. The incident occurred when C Nagaraj was returning home from his field.

Paddy crops on a vast tract of land were destroyed in several villages of Kampli taluk in the thunderstorm that lashed the region late Thursday evening.

More than 7,000 banana plants at Babburu village of Hiriyur taluk, Chitradurga district, were uprooted in the high intensity winds that swept across the village on Thursday evening.

