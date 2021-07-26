Two killed in lorry mishap in Chamarajanagar

  • Jul 26 2021, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 21:18 ist
Two persons were killed on the spot when a gravel laden tipper lorry hit an under construction overbridge on Nanjangud road in Chamarajanagar on Monday.

Sudesh (30), driver of Chinchahalli and Lokesh (23), the owner of the tipper lorry of R S Doddi are the deceased.

The tipper was bound for Hanur via the bypass road at around 6 am when the driver lost balance over the vehicle. The lorry toppled and hit the wall of the overbridge. Both Sudesh and Lokesh died on the spot, according to police.

