Two killed, six injured as SUV runs over a group of pedestrians in Dharwad

Two pedestrians were killed on the spot and six others injured when a speeding SUV ran over them. The accident occurred near the head office of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank on Dharwad-Belagavi road here on Monday afternoon.

Police said the injured have been admitted to the hospital where the condition of one of them is critical. The deceased have been identified as Shekhar Huddar (37) and Charan Nayak (17).

Six persons were standing outside the KVG Bank compound and a speeding SUV ran over them, the police said. Vijay Kulkarni, brother of former minister Vinay Kulkarni was travelling in the SUV. Following the accident people who had gathered staged a protest and demanded action against the rash and negligent driver.

Dharwad traffic police have registered a case and seized the vehicle involved in the accident.