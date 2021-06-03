Two leopards found dead in Nanjangud farmland

Two leopards found dead in Nanjangud farmland; forest department officials suspect poisoning

A five-year-old female and a one-year-old cub died in a ginger field owned by farmer Ramanayaka

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Jun 03 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 17:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The carcasses of two leopards were found at an agricultural field in rural Mysuru on Thursday. Forest department officials suspected foul play.

The leopards were found dead in a farm land in Kadabur, Nanjangud taluk. The big cats might have died due to poisoning.

A five-year-old female and a one-year-old cub died in a ginger field owned by farmer Ramanayaka.

According to Forest department officials, the big cats ventured into the field in search of food and thus died after consuming food laced with poison.

