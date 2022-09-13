Two men washed away in swollen stream in Karnataka

Two men were washed away in a swollen stream when they were crossing a bridge on a bike at Korlakunte village in Challakere taluk on Tuesday morning. The third man, who was also with them, swam across the stream to safety.
H Kumar and P Obalesh, aged around 35 years, who hailed from Korlakunte village, are the deceased.
A search is on to retrieve the bodies.
The incident took place when the three men were crossing the bridge on a bike.
The staff of the fire and emergency services department are searching for the bodies of the two men. Parashurampura police have registered a case and the investigation is on.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The gullies of Chandni Chowk
JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Photographer William Klein dies aged 96
Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath
Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border
'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history
DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?
Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history
Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry
Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope