Two men washed away in swollen stream

Two men washed away in swollen stream in Karnataka

The staff of the fire and emergency services department are searching for the bodies of the two men

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Sep 13 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two men were washed away in a swollen stream when they were crossing a bridge on a bike at Korlakunte village in Challakere taluk on Tuesday morning. The third man, who was also with them, swam across the stream to safety.

H Kumar and P Obalesh, aged around 35 years, who hailed from Korlakunte village, are the deceased.

A search is on to retrieve the bodies.

The incident took place when the three men were crossing the bridge on a bike.

The staff of the fire and emergency services department are searching for the bodies of the two men. Parashurampura police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

Karnataka
Drowning
Challakere

