Two men washed away in swollen stream in Karnataka

Two men were washed away in a swollen stream when they were crossing a bridge on a bike at Korlakunte village in Challakere taluk on Tuesday morning. The third man, who was also with them, swam across the stream to safety.

H Kumar and P Obalesh, aged around 35 years, who hailed from Korlakunte village, are the deceased.

A search is on to retrieve the bodies.

The incident took place when the three men were crossing the bridge on a bike.

The staff of the fire and emergency services department are searching for the bodies of the two men. Parashurampura police have registered a case and the investigation is on.