Two more Rangayana in Karnataka on cards: C T Ravi

Kannada & Culture Minister C T Ravi announced that the state government has plans to establish two more Rangayanas, yaksha ranga and Banjara cultural academy.

Inaugurating eight-day national drama fest 'Bahumukhi' organised by Rangayana, here on Saturday evening, he said yaksha ranga would be established either in Mangaluru or Udupi. In order to inform people about the importance of Banjara community culture, the government is contemplating to establish Banjara cultural academy in the state.

He said all regional languages including Kannada are in crisis. They are on the verge of extinction. People's mindset is the reason for this. It is the duty of each person to promote and preserve regional languages.