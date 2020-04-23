Two more test coronavirus positive in Mandya

After no fresh cases reported from Mysuru on Thursday morning, the neigbouring Mandya district has reported two COVID-19 positive cases.
With this, the number of positive cases has gone up to 14 in Mandya.
P 442 is a 47-year-old male, from Mandya, and was in contact with P 171 and P371. Patient 443, is a 28-year-old woman from Malavalli, and has a contact history with P 179.
Both are being treated at the designated COVID-10 hospital in Mandya. It may be mentioned that the number of persons under quarantine has increased with around 2,185 people being under home quarantine, as on Tuesday, creating anxiety among the residents of Mandya.
