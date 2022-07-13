Two Nepalese held for jewellery shop heist in Shivamogga

Police have nabbed two persons from Nepal serving as security guards in Shivamogga and seized 40 kg silver ornaments from them in connection with SS jewellery shop heist case.

Sher Bahaddur Thaapa (25) and Prem Bahaddur (26) are the arrested persons. They had been serving as security guards in Shivamogga for the past one year. The duo had asked three others from Nepal to come to the town and used their help to steal gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore from SS jewellery shop on Channagiri road in the town.

A 15-member police team is on India-Nepal border to nab the remaining three suspects in the case. The trio has valuables worth Rs 1.30 crore and they are likely to sell them to jewellers. The team has expedited the probe based on the location of mobile phone network of the three suspects.