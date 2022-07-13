2 Nepalese held for jewellery shop heist in Shivamogga

Two Nepalese held for jewellery shop heist in Shivamogga

A 15-member police team is on India-Nepal border to nab the remaining three suspects in the case

DHNS
DHNS, Bhadravathi,
  • Jul 13 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 22:51 ist

Police have nabbed two persons from Nepal serving as security guards in Shivamogga and seized 40 kg silver ornaments from them in connection with SS jewellery shop heist case.

Sher Bahaddur Thaapa (25) and Prem Bahaddur (26) are the arrested persons. They had been serving as security guards in Shivamogga for the past one year. The duo had asked three others from Nepal to come to the town and used their help to steal gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore from SS jewellery shop on Channagiri road in the town.

 A 15-member police team is on India-Nepal border to nab the remaining three suspects in the case. The trio has valuables worth Rs 1.30 crore and they are likely to sell them to jewellers. The team has expedited the probe based on the location of mobile phone network of the three suspects. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
robbery
jewellery
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

 