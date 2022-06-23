Two North Karnataka wrestlers set mat on fire at Asian U-17 c'ship

Two promising wrestlers from north Karnataka have made India and the state proud with podium finishes at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling championships in Kyrgyzstan.

While Ningappa Genannavar from Mudhol in Bagalkot district, clinched the gold medal in 45 kg category, Narsing Rangarao Patil of Maratha Light Infantry, Belagavi, bagged bronze medal in 51 kg category.

Genannavar defeated Amirmohammad Saleh Navazi of Iran 10-7 in the gold medal bout held at Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Wednesday. On the other hand Narasing had it easy with a comprehensive 11-0 victory against Korean Dowoon Kim of Korea in the bronze medal clash.

Genannavar, the son of a homeless farm labourer couple, was rejected by sports schools in the state citing his short stature and underweight. But he found a guru in Arun Kumkale, a former wrestler and trainer at Jai Hanuman Vyayam school in Mudhol and blossomed under him.

Kumkale took his ward to Mysuru for a state-level competition. Genannavar didn’t disappoint his guru, winning the gold medal in the under-15 category. The same year, he finished a creditable third at Kota nationals. He was called for national camp at Sonepat in Haryana.

A class 10 student of RMG High School in Mudhol, Genennavar had a dream run in under-17 state and national events.

The talented wrestler, who is now training at National Centre of Excellence - NIS Patiala, has set his sights on Hangzhou Asiad scheduled for September 2022.

Narsing Patil, a sports cadet with Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) sports cadet, won his first international medal - a bronze - in the 51 kg freestyle event. He had outclassed fancied Dalaistren Javkhlankhhu of Mongolia 10-0 in quarterfinals.

Ningappa and Narsing made sure India top the medal tally and win the overall champions trophy beating the likes of Iran, Kazak and Mongolia.