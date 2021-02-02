Two officers of Mysuru Prisons get president’s medal

Two officers of the Central Prisons Mysuru, have been conferred the Correctional Service Medal for their meritorious service, on the occasion of Republic Day.

B Suresha, Assistant Superintendent of Central Prisons, Mysuru, and M S Kumar, Assistant Jailor, have been conferred with the President’s Medals, states a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Women’s Safety Division.

Suresha has served in various prisons, including Central Prisons in Ballari and Bengaluru and District Prisons in Mangaluru and Chamarajanagar, in the state, since 27 years.

He did his MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Mysore. He served Prajavani, the sister publication of Deccan Herald for a brief period. Son of late Bettaiah, Suresha is from Lalipalya village, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

M S Kumar, Assistant Jailor of Prisons, Central Prisons Mysuru, has 26 years of service and also served Prison Training Institute in Mysuru, District Prisons Ramanagar and Taluk Sub Jail in Nanjangud. Son of M S Siddegowda, Kumar is from Mothalli in Mandya taluk.

The awards would be conferred by DGP (Prisons) Alok Mohan either at the head office in Bengaluru or at a government programme soon, said Suresha.